Terraria 2 Potentially Teased by Creator

It looks like a sequel to the incredibly-popular indie game Terraria could be getting teased by the game’s creator. First released all the way back in 2011 by developer Re-Logic, Terraria has continued to stay relevant over the past decade thanks to constant updates that have continued to add new content to the sandbox-action game. And while sequels and spin-offs to Terraria have been announced and eventually canceled in the past, it looks like hope for Terraria 2 could once again be kicking into high gear.

On social media recently, Andrew “Redigit” Spinks, who is the creator of Terraria and founder of Re-Logic, seems to have hinted that a follow-up installment could now be in the works. Although Spinks didn’t tweet out anything that directly involved Terraria 2, he did recently change the location in his Twitter bio to hint at the long-awaited sequel. Specifically, Spinks’ location on Twitter now reads “Terraria 2 – A New Age”, which could be the title of a potential sequel. Again, Spinks himself hasn’t said anything about this potential tease, but the alteration has definitely worked up a number of fans.

https://twitter.com/chippygamingyt/status/1493949444760424454

As mentioned, sequels and spin-offs to Terraria have been in development at one time or another in the past, but they always fizzled out. Perhaps the most notable instance of this was Terraria: Otherworld, which was poised to be an offshoot entry that took place “in an alternate dimension within the Terraria universe”. The game was first announced in 2015 but later was canceled as a whole in 2018. Since this time, fans have continued to wonder whether or not a fully new Terraria game would ever come about. And while this new tease from Spinks isn’t a guarantee that Terraria 2 is now in development, it could very well indicate that something is happening behind the scenes.

