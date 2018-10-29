‘Tetris Effect’ Gets Free PlayStation 4 Demo This Weekend

In just a few days, we'll be able to sink our teeth into a new version of tetris like we've never seen before. But before the full game comes out, we'll be able to take it for a trippy little test drive.

Enhance Games has announced this morning that it will be releasing a special demo for the PlayStation 4 game this weekend, allowing users to try it out in both regular mode as well as virtual reality mode, supported by the PlayStation VR headset. The demo will only be available from November 1 through 5, and will be free of charge.

In the demo, you'll be able to try out a number of the new game's mechanics, put together by both Enhance Games and Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi. It provides a neat little twist on the classic puzzle game, especially when you enter the "Zone," which helps you stop time for a little while while you figure out your next move.

As you can see from Enhance's announcement below, the game is all about incredibly trippy visuals that pop off the screen, similar to what we saw in Rez. Combine that with the classic Tetris gameplay we've come to embrace over the years, and you've got a game that's likely to be an instant classic with newcomers and Tetris fanatics alike.

THE FREE TETRIS EFFECT: WEEKEND TRIAL DEMO IS COMING! Starting Nov. 1 worldwide you can download a free limited-time demo of Tetris Effect on PlayStation Store, fully playable in 2D or optionally in VR! It’s all over come Nov. 5 so don’t sleep on this!! pic.twitter.com/C3SSSqSsL4 — Enhance (@enhance_exp) October 29, 2018

No word yet on what will happen to the demo after November 5, but the company notes above that it's limited, indicating that you probably won't be able to play it after that point. We've reached out to the developer to try and get further clarification, but your best bet is to just play the demo starting on November 1 and see what it has to offer.

If you like what you play, though, you'll be able to get more of it sooner than you think. Tetris Effect arrives for PlayStation 4 on November 9, just a few days right after the demo ends. So no, you won't have to wait too long to get your trip on!