Popular Streamer Tfue Used a Racial Slur on Twitch Again

Twitch streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney has once again come under scrutiny because of a racial slur used during one of his recent streams. Typically seen playing Fortnite, the streamer was playing Minecraft this time when he used the n-word during a fight against some in-game mobs. The video where he said the racial slur has since been deleted from his Twitch channel, but clips of it still exist online after viewers recognized what had been said.

The video below is the one that’s making the rounds on social media (thanks, The Verge) and is being cited as evidence of Tenney’s apparent infraction of Twitch’s guidelines. While it’s sometimes difficult to determine whether or not a streamer said a specific phrase, it’s not too hard to hear it here even with Tenney putting on an exaggerated accent. You can hear it below about four seconds into the video.

Lol tfue just said the n word pic.twitter.com/BYBQZ6PFJH — Obie (@vxobie) September 3, 2019

Replies to the tweet turned into discussions about whether or not it mattered with some users saying they were black and didn’t care if he used the word, but regardless of how others feel about the incident, it’s a violation of Twitch’s guidelines. Twitch declined to comment when reached by The Verge which means it’s unknown at the time how this situation will be handled.

Tenney isn’t the first streamer to come under fire for a situation like this and definitely won’t be the last, but what’s interesting about this particular situation is that Tenney has already had several “strikes.” Twitch has a three-strike policy, and based on Tenney’s past violations, this would be his third strike.

“Most violations will result in a temporary suspension of one day up to 30 days, and a strike on the account,” Twitch’s policy states. “We may also remove content associated with the violation. If your account is suspended, you may not access or use Twitch services, including watching streams, broadcasting, and chatting. After the suspension is complete, you will be able to use our services once again. After two strikes, the next violation will result in an indefinite suspension, but some severe violations will result in an indefinite suspension on the first violation.”

With Ninja gone to Mixer, Tenney is one of the top streamers on Twitch, so it’ll be interesting to see how the streaming platform handles the situation.