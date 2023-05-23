The Callisto Protocol Adds Riot Mode in New Update

Striking Distance Studios has today released a new update for its survival-horror game The Callisto Protocol that adds "Riot Mode" to the experience. Released at the end of 2022, The Callisto Protocol was largely met with a mixed response from both critics and fans alike. For those that have adored the Dead Space spiritual successor, though, a new mode has now been added that places a heavy emphasis on combat.

Available today across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, Riot Mode is a new feature in The Callisto Protocol that is focused strictly on snagging high scores. This mode puts players in a situation with limited resources and tasks them with staving off enemies for as long as possible. As players continue to beat back the endless hordes of monsters, they'll accumulate higher scores. The longer that you stay alive, though, the more difficult Riot Mode will become.

You can get a look at how Riot Mode plays for yourself in the trailer below:

"Jacob Lee finds himself in an isolated corner of the prison, just three rooms and connecting hallways that contain loot crates full of health gel packs, health injectors, GRP batteries, and ammunition," says the official description of Riot Mode. "Armed with the stun baton, GRP, a hand cannon, and a riot gun to start, Jacob must defend himself from endless waves of biophage enemies who vary in strength and composition. The longer he survives the more he will be hunted, with increasingly vicious foes, such as the Two-Head, appearing over time."

The main caveat with Riot Mode coming to The Callisto Protocol is that it has to be purchased either separately or as part of the season pass. Moving forward, Striking Distance Studios is still preparing new content for The Callisto Protocol's season pass that will arrive in the months ahead. Notably, new story content will be released at some point for the game, although it's still not known what this will end up centering around.

