The Callisto Protocol Update Adds New Game Plus Mode

The Callisto Protocol now has a New Game+ mode for those who want to give the story another go with much of their hard-earned loot, Krafton and Striking Distance Studios announced this week. The New Game+ mode was one of several features advertised in the game's roadmap released previously with the developer saying that it would release in February, so it's arrived a bit earlier than expected. The feature was accompanied by a set of patch notes, too, detailing everything else that's changed in this update.

While you're playing through The Callisto Protocol, you've got the option to upgrade different resources you collect throughout the story, but you won't be able to upgrade everything fully in one playthrough. This New Game+ mode should be able to help with that since your upgrades carry over which leaves you room to pursue other options in a second or third playthrough.

According to those who've already tried out the mode, it appears that credits, ammo, weapon unlocks, and upgrades carry over. Things like the enhanced suit and the GRP module aren't available from the start given that they're tied to significant story moments, but previous upgrades you had for these sorts of things are apparently available right when you unlock whatever item they're associated with.

As for the rest of the update, the patch notes seem to consist entirely of fixes and improvements for things like combat and the overall performance of the game. Those changes can be seen below:

New Game+

Users who previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+ after the patch.

Application restart may be required.

Requires an active save file from game completion.

Global

Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the "The Protocol is About Life" achievement

Added New Game Plus. Complete the game to unlock New Game Plus and carry your pression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge

General performance optimizations across all platforms

Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles

Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground

Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode

Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages

PC

Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight

Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input

Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu

Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions

PS4