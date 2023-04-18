New Callisto Protocol Update Finally Fixes Major Fan Complaint

Striking Distance Studios, the developer behind last year's survival-horror release The Callisto Protocol, has finally addressed one of the game's biggest criticisms in a new update. Despite having so much in common with EA's Dead Space franchise, both critics and fans alike largely agreed that The Callisto Protocol left quite a bit to be desired on multiple fronts. Fortunately, for those that have found the game to be thoroughly enjoyable, today's new patch adds a pair of big features.

Available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 5.01 for The Callisto Protocol is now live. As a whole, this update is a pretty small one as it only brings about two notable additions. The first is the ability to skip cutscenes, which is something that The Callisto Protocol players have complained about since launch. Striking Distance says it finally added skippable cutscenes to the game as a way of "improving replayability and making speed-runs even faster."

The second new feature that has come to The Callisto Protocol with update 5.01 is known as Dismemberment Mode. This additional mode in Callisto allows players to easily dispatch enemies without having to worry about dying."Take your enemies apart limb by limb and experience the thrill of instantly dismembering your foes," says Striking Distance's official description of Dismemberment Mode. Although this is a cool new aspect that has been brought to The Callisto Protocol, the only downside is that players cannot earn trophies or achievements when playing in this manner.

We're thankful for all of the feedback our community has shared with us!



Starting today, with Update 5.01, you can skip cutscenes, improving replayability and making speed-runs even faster. We're also introducing Dismemberment Mode with Update 5.01! pic.twitter.com/kUJ0mhH6X6 — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) April 18, 2023

Currently, The Callisto Protocol is playable across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms and has been routinely going on sale since its launch at the end of 2022. It's not known if the game will continue to get any major updates like this in the future, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if more info is shared down the road.

Have you played The Callisto Protocol for yourself yet? And how do you feel about these new changes that have been added in the game's latest update? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.