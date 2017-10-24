The Clever Gold Cartridge ‘Legend Of Zelda’ Encyclopedia Is Now Available To Order

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia is the final book in the epic "Goddess Collection" trilogy that catalogs the complete history of the Zelda series. It's almost like an official scrapbook that the geniuses behind the games put together to celebrate all of their hard work. It's a series that every major fan would love to own, but the deluxe edition that Nintendo and Dark Horse Publishing just dropped is on another level.

As you can see, the book looks like the original gold Zelda cartridge complete with sleeve - but the detail goes deeper than that. Dark Horse notes that "the cover is a gold foil paper with gloss lamination and a spot gritty varnish", "the details are embossed and debossed", "it has gold gilding on the top and fore-edge, with black gilding on the bottom", and the "black polypropylene sleeve is lined with velvet flocking".

Deluxe indeed. They say that it "looks and feels so much like the original cartridge you might find yourself blowing into the bottom before you open it". It even comes with an instruction booklet.

Beyond the aesthetics, inside the book you'll find a 320 page guide to The Legend of Zelda franchise from the original The Legend of Zelda to The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. It includes exhaustive details on enemies and items, concept art, screencaps, maps, main characters, languages, and a lot more. There's also an exclusive interview with Series Producer, Eiji Aonuma.

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition is available to order on Amazon for $79.99 with a ship date of April 24th 2018. That isn't cheap, but keep in mind that it's covered by Amazon's pre-order guarantee, which means if the price decreases at any point between the time that you order and the time that it ships, you'll automatically get the lowest price. If you can live without the fancy cartridge design, you can get the standard encyclopedia (which is still super nice) for only $23.99 at the moment. That's a whopping 40-percent off. If you want to complete the set, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia is on sale for $25.45 (27-percent off). The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts is also on sale for $27.88 (30-percent off).