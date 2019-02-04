‘The Division 2’ Reveals New Endgame Faction Footage

It’s not too much longer before fans get a chance to check out The Division 2 beta themselves and to get players ramped up, the team over at Ubisoft has just revealed a new video that digs more into the endgame content and more on the different factions.

Massive Entertainment Creative Director Julian Gerighty took center stage to show more of what fans can experience with the latest Tom Clancy title while also delving more into the true enemy: The Black Tusks.

“The Division 2′s deadliest enemy faction, the Black Tusks, emerge in the Endgame,” reads the video’s official description over on YouTube. “Get a look at their advanced loadouts and robotic dogs in action, and see how your Specialization weapon will help you confront this powerful enemy.”

Gerighty also talked a bit about the upcoming raids that are so “hard” that they will require eight players to team up to take them on. We don’t know much about the details of the upcoming raids, only that they won’t be available right at launch and they are going to be some serious challenges ahead.

As for the beta period, the upcoming play time will kick off on February 6th at 1 AM PT. “You are limited to one character during the testing phase, and this character cannot be deleted,” shared the studio in a recent update on their website. “At character creation, you are able to cycle through presets of customization features to randomize your Agent. Remember that character progression is capped at level seven during this period.”

As for the side missions outside of the main narrative:

Empire Autumn Hotel

MLK Library Hostages

National Archives

Mustang Court Rescue

Bureau Headquarters

Additionally, there will be different zones as well:

The White House—also serving as your Base of Operations in D.C.

Downtown East

The Federal Triangle

The Smithsonian

Final Epiphany

The 1040

Dark Zone East—the largest of all three Dark Zones, players utilize long sightlines in over-grown governmental parks. You will acquire the DZ East introduction mission from Senait Ezera—the new Dark Zone NPC in the Base of Operations—after completing Jefferson Trade Center. Completing this intro-mission unlocks full access to the Dark Zone and its features.

The team also added, “We are excited to announce that the Private Beta will also feature a portion of The Division 2‘s end game! After completing Jefferson Trade Center for the first time, you will gain access to an end-game mission that unlocks three level 30 characters on your account. Upon logging in with one of these characters, the end game mission will begin. Each character is equipped with a different Specialization, so feel free to find your favorite! Please note that this end game mission will be available starting on February 8 at 5 PM CET.”

As for what else you need to know about the upcoming beta:

This beta phase is not under an NDA, so we encourage everyone to capture and share their experiences with the community.

This version of the game is not final and elements are subject to change.

The Division 2 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 15th.