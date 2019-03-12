‘The Division 2’ Players Discover Massive Game-Breaking Netcode Glitch (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Ubisoft reached out, saying “This limited issue was quickly resolved.”

The Division 2 officially releases for everyone on March 15th, though it is available early for some. While players dive into the admittedly stunning sequel, some have unfortunately found an issue with the game’s netcode that is definitely considered game-breaking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Launching two copies of the game from the same network (or same external IP) breaks the game,” reads a recent post over on Reddit. User ‘Eternal70200’ then went on to say that when both he and his wife are playing solo, everything seems to run perfectly. The issue only occurs when he tried to join in with her group.

When the attempt is made, “all of the enemies on her side don’t move and she can’t interact with them at all, but she still sees loot and objective updates. If she attempts to join me, same thing happens.”

Essentially what this means is that whoever joins in on another player’s instance basically takes over that instance and the host can no longer interact. The OP did include some workarounds and additional edits following the original post:

If one of us logs out after we join each other, the other receives a DELTA disconnect.

Matchmaking with randoms seems to be functioning fine! (SEE EDIT 3)

Matchmaking with randoms is fine UNTIL my wife joins the game. Once she joins, all enemies freeze in place and I can no longer interact. I wonder if anti-cheat is detecting us coming from the same external IP and causing the issue. Even if she is NOT in my group, once she logs into the game solo I have issues.

Problem persists through multiple restarts.

WORKAROUND: Join groups, game breaks, both players alt-F4 and reconnect. You will still be in a group. On this reconnect, games are synced properly. Leaving the group and rejoining again this time did NOT cause a break. I will test some more and check in. For others, please let me know if this also worked for you!

Other players took to the game’s forums to talk about the encountered bug and what that means for those looking to squad up. Luckily, the team over at Ubisoft is aware of the issue and is actively working on a fix ahead of the game’s full launch.

Hopefully it’s a quick fix and everyone can enjoy the game that from what we’ve seen so far, definitely delivers on its promise of a phenomenal ride where the first game seemed to taper off.

Have you gotten a chance to play the game early? Did you encounter any issues like this? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, The Division 2 arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 15th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!