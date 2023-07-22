The Elder Scrolls Game Now Available for Free

Fans of The Elder Scrolls can currently grab one game in the series for free. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other console the deal is not available to you. It's PC only because it comes courtesy of the Epic Games Store. In addition to this limitation, there is also a limited window of availability. The game in question is only free until July 27, which is this coming Thursday. As for the mystery game, it's the base version of The Elder Scrolls Online.

Debuting back in 2014 via Zenimax Online Studios -- a different team from the team who makes the mainline games such as Skyrim and Oblivion -- The Elder Scrolls Online is a completely different game now in 2023. In other words, if you tried it many years ago and didn't like it, you may want to give it a second go because the game has changed and evolve drastically.

"Experience an ever-expanding story across all of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, an award-winning online RPG," reads an official blurb about the game. "Explore a rich, living world with friends or embark upon a solo adventure. Enjoy complete control over how your character looks and plays, from the weapons you wield to the skills you learn – the choices you make will shape your destiny. Welcome to a world without limits."

The game's pitch continues, teasing the story: "Discover the secrets of Tamriel as you set off to regain your lost soul and save the world from Oblivion. Experience any story in any part of the world, in whichever order you choose – with others or alone."

Once claimed via Epic Games Store, The Elder Scrolls Online is yours to keep. This is not a free trial or tied to any subscription. If you claim it the game is in your library forever. You do -- obviously -- need an Epic Games Store account to do all of this though. Thankfully, an account costs nothing other than the time and email you need to set it up.