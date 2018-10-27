‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Director Discusses the Nintendo Switch

It seems like the popular question for every game now is “but is it coming to the Nintendo Switch?” and honestly, we don’t blame anyone for their interest. The powerhouse hybrid console is amazing, but it does have its limits. It’s because of those limits that the Director of The Elder Scrolls Online has put to bed the rumors of ESO coming to the Nintendo Switch to bed for good.

Game Director Matt Firor sat down with our sister site over at GameSpot during PAX Australia to talk a little bit about the game and what the future holds. Though it had a slow reception at launch, following the Morrowind expansion the game grew its popularity numbers. Those numbers could be even greater if it made its way to the portable platform, but it’s just too big according to Firor.

“We have thought about Switch but ESO is an enormous game, and it just will not work,” Firor told the site. “I would love for it to because I love Switch. It is one of the largest games ever made, and it just will not fit on Switch.”

With a game file size at 75GB give or take, that is a whopper. Pair that with the dependent online dependancy and the massive server size, and it’s just a match that’s not realistic no matter how much we may want it.

Though bigger games have made their way onto the Nintendo Switch in the past, they didn’t require as much support. Yes Skyrim looks amazing, but it doesn’t house a huge server for thousands of players to roam about freely. Maybe in the future, but as of right now – I wouldn’t hold my breath for an Elder Scrolls Online Nintendo Switch port announcement any time soon.

What other games would you like to see make their way onto the Nintendo Switch platform? Any favorite that you’d like to see make the portable jump? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us your hopes and dreams for the future of the hybrid console from the Big N.