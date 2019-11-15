The Game Awards 2019 Reveals Its First Two “World Premieres”

The Game Awards 2019 is less than a month out, and in addition to prestigious awards to hand out, the show will once again have plenty of game announcements and reveals. Of course, most of these reveals and announcements are being kept under wraps, but host and creator Geoff Keighley has confirmed that a world premiere for Gears Tactics will be at the show. Interestingly, that won’t be the only Xbox Game Studios’ project at the show. Keighley has also confirmed that a new trailer for Ori and the Willow of the Wisps will be present, but obviously that’s the lesser of the two reveals.

The latter we already have a release date for, so presumably all we will be getting is a trailer. However, the former, Gears Tactics, we know very little about. As you may know, the game was announced at E3 2018, but then it was oddly missing from E3 2019. In fact, we haven’t heard or seen anything of the game since E3 2018. In other words, it’s been awhile, so it’s good to see it’s very much alive and kicking.

Tune into @thegameawards on December 12 for a new look at @GearsofWar Tactics from the team at @Xbox pic.twitter.com/Q3fpVb6Ql3 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 15, 2019

Tune in during #TheGameAwards on December 12 for a new look at Ori and the Will of Wisps from @Xbox pic.twitter.com/JNEQgqevUv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 15, 2019

For those that don’t know: Gears Tactics is a brand-new spin-off Gears of War game that takes the Gears of War franchise and transforms into a XCOM-style turn-based strategy game. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when the game will release, but that could be changing soon.

As for The Game Awards, they are set to go down on December 12, and will certainly be packing tons of news about some of the biggest games coming next year and beyond. Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you hope to see at The Game Awards this year?