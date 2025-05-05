The Last of Us Finally Gives Fans Scene They Thought Was Cut: “The Moment We’ve Been Waiting For”

The Last of Us Season 2 just gave fans a moment that they feared had been removed from the show entirely, much to their delight. The Last of Us Season 2 is easily one of the biggest TV shows of 2025 and there are a lot of reasons for that. Of course, Season 1 was a huge hit, raking in tons of views for HBO, but also snagging tons of awards as well. That makes it a highly-anticipated TV show, but also, the second season is adapting the incredibly divisive but fruitful story of the second video game. People adore this game, others hate it, but that’s partially what makes it such an interesting story.

However, this is a TV show and that means the story has to be adapted. It can’t be a one to one translation because these are totally different mediums. The Last of Us Season 2 has made some big changes from the game, some of which have been really good, and others have been… questionable for some fans. Of course, some of these changes have been made without fans being able to see the full picture. The entire show hasn’t been released, so fans don’t have the ability to know what the full ramifications of these choices are. The Last of Us game fans were pretty concerned when a huge moment didn’t come in Episode 2.

The Last of Us Season 2 Fans Rejoice Over Ellie and Dina’s Sex Scene

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4 finally pulled the trigger on one of the key scenes from the game, but it’s handled in a very different way. At the start of the game, Ellie and Dina are on patrol together in Jackson and eventually have to take shelter due to a huge snow storm. They end up going inside of an abandoned library where they find Eugene’s extensive weed farm in the basement. The two decide to wait out the storm by smoking weed before eventually having sex. It’s a pretty crucial scene for the two’s relationship, because while this is happening, Joel is being murdered by Abby at the lodge.

When fans realized that The Last of Us made some big changes in Episode 2, specifically making it so Dina is with Joel and not Ellie, it became clear that this love scene wouldn’t happen where it does in the game. Instead, the show allows Ellie and Dina’s romantic tension time to build and even teases the moment once again when they are in their tent in Episode 3. The exact same conversation from the game that leads into them having sex is in that scene, but it ends in a very different way.

So finally, at the end of Episode 4, The Last of Us allows Ellie and Dina to finally have their very intimate moment. It’s even a tad more graphic than the game, but fans are extremely pleased, especially after Dina indicated that she isn’t lesbian in the previous episode. This was all topped off by Dina revealing her pregnancy to Ellie, which prompted Ellie to hilariously respond with the fact that she’s going to be a dad. You can see some fan reactions below.

