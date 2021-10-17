The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Says HBO Show Is “Biggest Thing I Have Done”

HBO’s upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us is highly-anticipated among fans of the PlayStation games, and there’s going to be a lot of pressure on everyone involved to get it right. The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. In a new interview with the BBC, Ramsey discussed the pressures of the role, and how it can be slightly overwhelming. Despite the fact that Ramsey also played major character Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones, the actress believes that The Last of Us might be the biggest thing she’s appeared in thus far.

“It[The Last of Us] does definitely feel like the biggest thing I havedone and I have to not think about that too much as it freaks me out alittle bit,” Ramsey told the BBC. “When I got over here I had two weeks’ quarantine alone with mythoughts and I had to not think about the scale of it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of 2019, the original The Last of Us had sold more than 20 million copies between the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 versions, according to Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad. Given the sheer number of people that have played and embraced the game (and its sequel), it’s not hard to see how there could be a good amount of pressure on Ramsey and the rest of the crew! Fortunately, Ramsey has some familiar faces to work with on set.

“Game of Thrones was the first thing I ever did and that was HBO. Thesame exec Carolyn Strauss on that is also producing this, so it feelslike it’s come full circle – it’s really nice,” Ramsey told the BBC.

Fans will likely have a long wait ahead of them to see if Ramsey, Strauss, and everyone else involved in the show can manage to stick the landing. As of this writing, The Last of Us does not currently have a release date, but it is expected to release sometime in late 2022. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

Are you looking forward to HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation? Are you excited to see Bella Ramsey as Ellie in the series? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!