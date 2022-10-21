The Last of Us' Troy Baker Teases Working With Pedro Pascal on HBO Series

The original actor for Joel in The Last of Us video games, Troy Baker, has spoken out about working with Pedro Pascal on HBO's adaptation of the games. The Last of Us is a game that is held up primarily by its writing and most importantly its characters. The gameplay is solid, but it's hard to say it would've had the same impact without two amazing leads that tug at your heartstrings over the course of many hours. When it was confirmed that HBO was adapting the games for a live action TV series, many began to wonder who would replace actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson for the live action versions. Thankfully, HBO cast the likes of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey who are two incredibly decorated actors.

However, it's also been confirmed that Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will have new roles in the HBO series. Although their roles are being kept under wraps, Baker did speak to ComicBookMovie.com about his time on the show and confirmed he got to speak to Pedro Pascal who is taking on the role of Joel in the series. Baker didn't disclose much about his new role, but did have a moment of self reflection when thinking about the journey between auditioning for the original game and being part of a massive HBO series.

"I had a wonderful conversation with Pedro that I will save until after the series airs so there are no spoilers about it, but I can definitely say that my first day on set, I was able to look around this beautiful location...and I had to pinch myself," Barker reveals. "I couldn't believe we were there. If you'd gone back ten years ago and said, 'This audition you're walking into for this game...you have no idea how successful and embraced it will be by people. Oh, and you're going to be in Canada shooting one of the most expensive HBO series that's ever been done before!' I'd never have believed you."

The first trailer for HBO's The Last of Us released last month and looked truly stellar. As of right now, it's unclear just how much it will divert from the game's original story, but it is clear it will feature new characters. It should make for an interesting few weeks of TV, regardless.

The Last of Us will release on HBO in 2023.