The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals First Teaser Trailer

The first teaser trailer for HBO's live-action adaptation of The Last of Us has finally been released. The Last of Us is one of the most seminal video games released in the last decade and helped push the bar for storytelling in video games. It's incredibly cinematic without compromising on satisfying gameplay and has some of the richest characters in the medium. It more or less kicked off the "Sad Dad" genre with games like God of War taking some obvious inspiration from Naughty Dog's title. Given its immense commercial success and its cinematic nature, Sony has been trying to adapt it for quite some time and decided that an HBO series would be the best way to approach it.

After getting a small taste of the show a month ago, HBO has finally released the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. The show will follow the events of the first game, but also includes new elements and characters that layer the story even further. As of right now, it's unclear if there will be any other significant narrative changes or departures from the first game. We've already seen glimpses of key moments from the game, such as Joel carrying his daughter Sarah during the outbreak. The first season of The Last of Us will run for 10 episodes and it's currently unclear if the second season would directly adapt the second game. The show is currently slated to release in 2023.

Save who you can save. #TheLastOfUs is coming in 2023 to @hbomax. Follow @TheLastofUsHBO for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/h8q77RLgdh — HBO (@HBO) September 26, 2022

So far, The Last of Us is looking like it could be one of the best live-action adaptations of a game. The talent backing the production is already pretty reassuring with The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann serving as a writer on the show. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is also helming the series alongside Druckmann, something that bodes well for the series. High-profile stars like Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Diego Luna, and Nick Offerman are also helping to round out a pretty impressive cast.

