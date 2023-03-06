Episode 8 of The Last of Us came to its conclusion tonight, and the penultimate episode of the first season clearly has fans feeling a lot of emotions. Tonight's episode marked a major moment for Bella Ramsey's Ellie, as things concluded with her killing Pastor David. Ellie's takedown of David is one of the show's most brutal moments, and Ramsey's performance has once again elevated the series. However, it's the final moments with Joel embracing her and calling her "baby girl" for the first time that has really struck a chord with fans.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and Episode 9 will conclude the show's first season. Most viewers are disappointed to see it come to an end so quickly, and some have expressed that they wish there had been one or two more episodes to flesh out some parts of the show. Hopefully the finale will manage to wrap things in a way that feels satisfying for both fans of the PlayStation game, as well as those experiencing this story for the first time.

