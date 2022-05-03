The Last of Us HBO TV Show Leak Reveals Scene Straight From the Game

✖

The Last of Us HBO TV show is currently filming and has been for some time as HBO takes its time with the adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. While The Last of Us Part 2 ultimately was a bit divisive, despite being critically acclaimed, the Naughty Dog series is still very important to PlayStation. Other than maybe God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man, there currently is =n't a more important series to PlayStation, which may explain why its TV adaptation has been farmed out to HBO and not Netflix or Amazon, as HBO has a reputation for high-quality products, and it partially archives this quality with longer production schedules.

All of that said, with the show still in the heart of filming, we don't have any word when it will release or when the first trailer drop. What we do have is yet another set leak. While HBO hasn't been very forthcoming with behind-the-scenes looks at filming, it has allowed fans to film from afar. New and blurry footage of filming is once again what we have, this time courtesy of Crackmacs and The Last of Us TV.

More specifically, the new set leak shows Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie shooting a scene straight from the game where Ellie claims through a narrow duct. It's not an important scene per say, but it's a scene straight from the game.

tv series x game@Crackmacs pic.twitter.com/YOIcQYGt78 — The Last of Us TV (@TheLastofUsTV) May 1, 2022

If you've been paying attention to the set leaks of the show, there's been many pulled straight from the game. It looks like HBO is attempting a very faithful recreation of the game, which is interesting because Sony's most recent video game adaptation -- the Uncharted movie -- isn't very faithful.

The Last of Us was praised for its story, its characters, its pacing, and scenes so it makes sense HBO is going with a very faithful adaption. When the show inevitably gets a second season, it will be interesting to see if it is as faithful to the beats of The Last of Us Part 2, which aren't just more divisive, but potentially harder to adapt.