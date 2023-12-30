The Last of Us Was the Most Pirated TV Series in 2023

It's the last few days of 2023, which means that not only are people looking ahead to the New Year, but they're also looking back at the old year, taking stock of all the big events and happenings. Part of that includes lists of superlative lists, and for HBO's The Last of Us, it's got the distinction of being the top of a somewhat dubious list. According to Torrent Freak, The Last of Us has landed as the most pirated television show of 2023.

Per the report, The Last of Us — which was one of the most popular shows in 2023 generally, topped the most pirated list, dethroning HBO's House of the Dragon, which was last year's most pirated. The second most pirated show of 2023 ended up being Disney+'s The Mandalorian, followed by Loki in the number three position, and Ahsoka behind that. Another Disney+ offering, Marvel's Secret Invasion rounded out the top 10, while Apple TV's Silo and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters took six and seven. Paramount+'s Tulsa King came in at number eight, Prime Video's Gen V came in at number 9 and Ted Lasso rounded out the top 10.

What Do We Know About Season 2 of The Last of Us?

Season 1 of The Last of Us was a huge hit for HBO and was even nominated for 23 Emmys so the second season of the series is one that fans are definitely looking forward to. A recent report indicated that Season 2 is set to enter production on February 12th, but even with production set to start up soon, it's unclear when the season will actually come to air. Showrunner Craig Mazin previously noted, however, that they were able to get Season 2 completely mapped out before the strikes.

"We were able to map out all of Season 2," Mazin said. "And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 PM right before the midnight [makes a "kajoomph" sound] and the strike began."

Season 2 of The Last of Us Will Contain Cut Content From The Game

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann previously revealed that the second season of the HBO series may just contain elements that were cut from the original PS4 version of The Last of Us Part II — though that could change during production.

"As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show," Druckmann said. "I say that with the caveat that we haven't started filming the show yet and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show."

What do you think about The Last of Us being 2023's most pirated show? Are you looking forward to The Last of Us Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.