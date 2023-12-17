The Last of Us Online Image Leaks Following Cancellation

What seems to be a leaked image from Naughty Dog's canceled The Last of Us multiplayer game has now appeared online. Just a few days back, Naughty Dog announced that it had made the difficult decision to end its work on what it dubbed The Last of Us Online. Originally planned to be a multiplayer mode that launched with The Last of Us Part II, the scope of this mode grew larger over time to the point that Naughty Dog planned to make it its own title instead. Unfortunately, the project ended up falling apart for one reason or another, which has now resulted in new information coming to light.

Shared on ResetEra, a prominent leaker that goes by the name Dusk Golem showed an image of what looks to be the main menu from The Last of Us Online. The image looks quite similar to other live service titles on the market and features tabs associated with a Lobby, Battle Pass, in-game store, and then two additional options related to a "Study" and "Bunk". In the center of the image is a character reclining on a couch and looking out a window.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if more leaks of this type tied to The Last of Us Online begin appearing. Despite being in development for such a long period of time, Naughty Dog and PlayStation never showed off TLOU Online in any capacity. Other than revealing a piece of concept art for the project, gameplay footage never ended up emerging over the many years it was being worked on. Assuming that more materials like this leaked image exist, though, perhaps we'll get an idea in the weeks and months to come of what The Last of Us Online would have been like to actually play.

How do you feel about Naughty Dog scrapping the development of The Last of Us Online? And what do you think about the game in a general sense based on this new leak that has come about? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Gaming Bolt]