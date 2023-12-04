The Last of Us Part 3 Theories Potentially Debunked by TLOU Actor

One of the primary actors tied to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us franchise has potentially shot down the notion that The Last of Us Part 3 is currently in the works. Over the past year, speculation has continued to grow that Naughty Dog is in the process of working on a third mainline The Last of Us installment. For the time being, those at Naughty Dog itself have been very quiet about what it's doing next, but now, one actor with big ties to the series seems to be encouraging fans not to get their hopes up just yet.

In a conversation with Dexerto, Jeffrey Pierce, who plays Tommy Miller in both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, said that he hasn't seen a script for a third game just yet. Pierce stressed that he's personally not aware if the game is happening which means that he could simply be in the dark if it is in the works. Despite so much being left unknown for now, Pierce also mentioned that he believes the script for a third entry would be "perfect" as the previous games both were in his mind as well.

"At this point, it's not something that has begun in any fashion. At least, not that I know of," Pierce said. "I would hate to set myself up to have expectations about what it would be and then have it be something completely different. [..] I'm going to trust when Neil hands me a script that it's going to be perfect because that's the way it's been up until now. And when that happens and I'm asked about The Last of Us Part 3, I have to say I have no idea what you're talking about."

Even though Pierce doesn't seem to think that The Last of Us Part 3 is in development right now, he could always be lying, as this has happened countless times in the past with other actors across TV, film, and video games. As mentioned, Pierce himself also might simply be out of the loop when it comes to the potential of The Last of Us Part 3. Even though it would make sense for his character to appear in another installment in some capacity, perhaps Naughty Dog is looking to not include Tommy in a new title for one reason or another.

Regardless of what the future for The Last of Us holds, Naughty Dog and PlayStation have recently confirmed that a revamped version of the second game, dubbed The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, will be coming to PS5 next month on January 19. The physical version of TLOU 2 Remastered is also set to go up for pre-order tomorrow on December 5 and will come with a number of extras that haven't been released previously.