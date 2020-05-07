The Last of Us Part 2 Won't Force Players to Kill Dogs

The Last of Us Part II players may have to kills lots and lots of dogs, but there are ways around killing the game's furry enemies. A new GameStop promotional email re-affirms the "feature" that Sony and developer Naughty Dog have talked about in the past, and warns that this is just one example of how the game will not refrain from throwing any punches, expect apparently, in this case, it does hold back a punch or two.

"One of the most noticeable new features of the game is the inclusion of dogs," reads a promotional email about the game. "These dogs are in the game to follow your scent and will attack you as soon as they have sniffed you out. The game doesn't pull any punches or 'stray' from the idea that while you're playing as Ellie in a struggle to survive, killing dogs is necessary. You'll also have to deal with the fact though that each dog has an owner, who will call out the dog's name and cry in absolute horror when they discover their lifeless furry best friend. You've been warned."

Obviously, killing dogs in video games isn't new. Not at all. Further, we've known about this feature -- more or less -- for a while. In fact, Naughty Dog has not only talked about the feature in the past, but has confirmed players won't need to kill dogs to progress. That said, on the surface level, the feature sounds neat and immersive. However, it's easy to imagine why many have responded negatively it.

Of course, the feature itself probably won't bother most players once they play the game, especially if they truly don't have to kill any doggos unnecessarily. It's just odd that GameStop would go out of its way to highlight the "new feature" as if it were a big selling point.

The Last of Us Part II is slated to release worldwide on June 19 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive, be sure to peep all of our past and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming," reads an official pitch of the game. "Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

