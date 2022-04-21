The Last of Us Part 2 Leak Divides Fans

✖

Naughty Dog is currently working on a multiplayer experience for The Last of Us Part 2. The finer details of this standalone experience remain unknown, but there have been rumblings that it could be a battle royale mode, or at least a battle royale mode could be a part of the offering. And of course, these rumors are dividing fans. While battle royale games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Apex Legends are some of the most popular games in the world, the genre has its fair share of detractors whose resentment has only been made stronger by the rapid propagation of the genre. Suffice to say, not only is word that The Last of Us Part 2 may be the latest game to dip its toes in this water enough to trigger some fans, but those who were big fans of The Last of Us Factions haven't been super receptive to this idea either.

Naughty Dog still isn't talking about the project, but a new datamining leak confirms that there are battle royale mode references in the game's files, which of course means, at least at some point, a battle royale mode was in the works. Now, this could be the remnants of canned work, but it could also be representative of work currently in development.

No news on TLOU 2 MP yet so here's some strings I ripped from TLOU 2's files that hint towards a battle royale mode in Factions 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/0oAeIYwpsJ — Speclizer (@Speclizer_) April 20, 2022

As alluded to, the reactions to the prospects of The Last of Us Part 2 going the battle royale route are mixed. Some are excited about the idea, others simply want more Factions, and others don't say what they want but it's certainly not a battle royale mode.

I love the idea of the storm not only doing damage, but being full of strong zombies — CoDofduty (@codofdutydotcom) April 21, 2022

I am so excited for this, I know some people will not like battle royale but there will probably still be the OG modes as well — Cesar (@Czer1112) April 20, 2022

Really tired of battle Royale modes, but I’m sure there’ll be other modes — Ben Adams 🇺🇦 (@beadams1015) April 21, 2022

I'd love a tlou battle royale honestly — Jay🌿 (@Ceraphyte) April 20, 2022

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While these files do exist, datamining leaks can be misleading as there's no way to decipher how new these files are and whether they are being built upon or simply leftover from previous ideas.

At the moment of publishing, neither Naughty Dog nor PlayStation nor anyone involved with either have touched upon any battle royale mode rumor so far so there's no reason to expect this to all of a sudden change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story if what you need to know.