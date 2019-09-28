The Last of Us Part 2’s Target Platform Is the Base PS4

The Last of Us Part II, like many other games releasing towards the end of the PlayStation 4’s lifespan, looks to be quite the ambitious project. The developers have said so themselves, and the previews of the game we’ve seen so far including the one from last week attest to that. Because of that though, there’s at least some reason to wonder how it’ll perform on a normal PlayStation 4 compared to the more powerful Pro version, but Naughty Dog said those who haven’t upgraded their consoles will still be able to get the full experience. The target platform for the game is the base PlayStation 4, according to the developer, so those who have held out on upgrading can still look forward to the game.

Naughty Dog’s Emilia Schatz, the lead game designer for The Last of Us Part II, spoke to USgamer about the upcoming game and its plans for the base PlayStation 4. The designer said that console is the one that they’ve got sitting on a desk at work and that the target is the base version of the PlayStation 4 which is viewed as the “development platform.”

“Our target platform is the PS4, the base,” Schatz, told USgamer. “That’s actually what I’ve got on my desk at work, and so that’s what we sort of aim for.”

Those who watched the latest trailer for The Last of Us Part II will have noticed that it the video said the footage was recorded on the PlayStation 4 Pro. It’s what’s done with pretty much every trailer from Sony now since the game is supposed to look the best it can when it’s presented. Schatz acknowledged the PlayStation 4 Pro’s advantages and said there’s still more work to be done to attain targeted frame rates and resolutions among other goals.

“So yeah, you want to have that balance, but you know, there’s still a lot of optimization now to get done,” the designer said. “What you saw here isn’t quite our final frame rate and final screen resolution, stuff like that.”

Regardless of which console you’re playing The Last of Us Part II on, you’ll need more than one disc. It was recently confirmed that the game would ship on two discs if you wanted the physical version which is a noticeable difference from some “physical” games nowadays that don’t even come with a disc. If you looked at some of the screenshots from the game and didn’t know the plans already though, you might think it was a PlayStation 5 project.

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.