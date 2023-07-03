The Last of Us 3 First Story Details Reportedly Revealed

A new report about The Last of Us Part 3 has surfaced online, offering some details on the rumored Naughty Dog game, including our first story details on the game. A third installment in the PlayStation series has not been announced for the PS5, PS6, or any other PlayStation machine. Officially, it doesn't exist. That said, we've been hearing about the game in an unofficial capacity for a while now. So far, most of these reports have simply been about the game being in development, but the latest offers some actual insight into the game.

The report comes the way of fairly reliable source Daniel Richtman, who claims that some part of the plot revolves around a group of scavengers surviving on the outskirts of a post-apocalyptic city, crammed into a Victorian house that also serves as their base in the game.

The report doesn't mention much else beyond some character names such as Lucas, who is an affable male who develops some type of relationship with another young scavenger and turns them to the dark side. There's another male character mentioned named Mason, who is said to be former soldier and put into a pickle when he must choose between his loyalty to Ezra versus the rest of the the house. Who is Ezra? Well, Ezra is apparently another male character in the game who wants to take the Victorian house from Val, a female character who is in charge of the group presiding in the house. The final character mentioned, who presumably runs with the group occupying this house, is a female character named Gracis. Nothing is said about this character other than she's between the age of 18-25.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, they've also been off the mark in the past well. Further, even if this information is accurate, it's also subject to change. As for the information itself, it sounds like it's been pulled from scripts given to potential actors on the game. Not only does this information sound like it's derived from some casting material/scripts, but this is a common source of game leaks in general.