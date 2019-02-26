Gaming

‘The Last of Us Part II’ Director Draws Ire From Gamers For “Pushing An Agenda”

Neil Druckmann, director of the upcoming PS4 exclusive The Last of Us Part II and Vice President

Neil Druckmann, director of the upcoming PS4 exclusive The Last of Us Part II and Vice President of Naughty Dog, has drawn the ire of some gamers for a recent Tweet of his.

More specifically, this week Druckmann retweeted a piece of fan art showing Uncharted’s Nadine and Chloe sharing an intimate moment together. And in doing this, Druckmann was criticized by some gamers for pushing an “agenda” and for politicizing the Uncharted series and The Last of Us.

The tweet drew nearly 200 comments, and while they aren’t all negative responses, apparently the backlash was enough for Druckmann to issue a follow-up tweet noting that of course the fan art isn’t canon, and that promoting it isn’t him trying to push any agenda.

As you may know, this isn’t the first time Druckmann and Naughty Dog have been accused of “pushing agendas.” The most recent trailer of The Last of Us Part II shown off at E3 2018 also was criticized in similar fashion for an intimate scene between Ellie and what appears to be her significant other in the sequel.

The Last of Us Part II is in development exclusively for PS4 and currently doesn’t have a release date.

