The Last of Us Premiere Ends With Devastating Preview for Season 1

As if the first episode of The Last of the Us wasn't already heartbreaking enough, the rest of the season is about to rip your heart out and run it over with the largest FEDRA truck it can find. Immediately following Sunday's premiere, HBO released a preview of the rest of the season teasing plenty of reunions, action, and even more heartbreak.

Seen in the video below, Gabriel Luna's Tommy makes his grand reentrance while Riley Abel (Storm Reid), Bill (Nick Offerman), and Frank (Murray Bartlett), amongst plenty of others appear for the first time. See the preview for yourself below.

As evidenced by the first episode, the series is taking plenty of notes from the video game series it's based on. The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, however, told us earlier this year it will eventually divert from the video game in its storytelling as it works to flesh out a world of its own.

"Obviously, there are some big things that we know we're keeping, of course, but then there are challenges from the game to the show that had to be considered," Mazin explained. "For instance, little things like the spores. In the game, there are these where you encounter spores and you need to put a gas mask on. In the world that we're creating, if we put spores in the air, it would be pretty clear that they would spread around everywhere and everybody would have to wear a mask all the time and probably everybody would be completely infected by that point. So, we challenged ourselves to come up with an interesting new way for the fungus to spread but mostly I think we just connected with the soul and spirit of the game. He, as the creator of the game, and me, as a fan of the game, we were caretakers on behalf of all the fans but also on behalf of all the people who haven't played the game who need a television experience that is holistic and connected to itself and doesn't feel like you ned to play a game to understand."

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday with The Last of Pods debuting immediately following each show.