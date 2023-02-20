The Last of Us Episode 6 Has Fans Raving About Joel and Ellie
The relationship between Joel and Ellie has long been at the heart of The Last of Us, and fans of the PlayStation game have been a bit nervous to see how the show handles that aspect. Tonight, the sixth episode of the series aired, and fans are feeling even better than they have over the last few weeks. Tonight's episode offered some pivotal interactions between the two, and it's safe to say that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey both managed to capture their respective characters in a meaningful way. Of course, tonight's cliffhanger already has viewers ready for episode 7!
At the end of episode 6, Joel is gravely injured, prompting a heartbreaking reaction from Ellie. That moment, alongside the fight between the characters earlier in the episode, really seemed to cement the overall positive reception the series has seen. Taking a game as beloved as The Last of Us and adapting it for a different medium was always going to be difficult, but six episodes in, it really seems like the series has clicked with longtime fans and newcomers alike!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us!
Joel stepping into that role.
Joel by the end of tonight's episode #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/T89qJENE3W— Matt Fresh (@RealMFresh) February 20, 2023
We won!
joel finally warming up to ellie fully oh yeah we won pic.twitter.com/XWpDSwyFYp— hannah (@elliestricep) February 20, 2023
Pascal really is perfect.
Pedro Pascal is superb! He is Joel! Another brilliant episode in the books #TheLastOfUs— Jill 💜💛💚 (@ji11ybean89) February 20, 2023
It's great to see that relationship building.
joel & ellie SUPREMACY!!!!!!!!!!!— gib (@gabbycastano) February 20, 2023
The tears are real.
this was the first tlou ep i cried, i cant handle w joel and ellie— 🌿 (@lisa07z) February 20, 2023
Some liked it even more than the game.
Somehow watching Pedro portray Joel in this specific episode just hit way harder and was 10x more heartbreaking than the videogame was for this part 💔 #TheLastofUs— haley👽 | busy not gaf 😹 (@haleyunho) February 20, 2023
That's high praise!
Last of Us took the best written part of the game (Joel+ Ellie argument) and elevated it into being even better— kody (@otanigoat) February 20, 2023
That wait keeps getting worse.
I really love the interactions with Joel and ellie in the show man, Now I wait for another sunday pic.twitter.com/hhYW7y8lrs— IAMDELROY (@GT_ICON) February 20, 2023