The Last of Us Episode 6 Has Fans Raving About Joel and Ellie

The relationship between Joel and Ellie has long been at the heart of The Last of Us, and fans of the PlayStation game have been a bit nervous to see how the show handles that aspect. Tonight, the sixth episode of the series aired, and fans are feeling even better than they have over the last few weeks. Tonight's episode offered some pivotal interactions between the two, and it's safe to say that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey both managed to capture their respective characters in a meaningful way. Of course, tonight's cliffhanger already has viewers ready for episode 7!

At the end of episode 6, Joel is gravely injured, prompting a heartbreaking reaction from Ellie. That moment, alongside the fight between the characters earlier in the episode, really seemed to cement the overall positive reception the series has seen. Taking a game as beloved as The Last of Us and adapting it for a different medium was always going to be difficult, but six episodes in, it really seems like the series has clicked with longtime fans and newcomers alike!

