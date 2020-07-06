The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date Possibly Hinted at

✖

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite may be releasing sooner than we think. Nintendo first announced the Zelda sequel back at E3 2019. At the time, there was no word of a release date or even a release window, prompting many Nintendo fans to speculate the game was still a ways off. And this may still be the case, however, it looks like the game's development may be further along than previously thought.

We haven't heard about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in an official capacity since the aforementioned reveal. However, we have a new unofficial update from Marc Navarro and Nerea Alfonso, two Spanish voice actors on the game who voice Revali and Zelda, respectively. Speaking about the game, the two voice actors suggested their work on the game is already done, which is interesting for a variety of reasons.

Voice work usually isn't complete until at least the second half of development. Meanwhile, localization usually lags behind this. In other words, it appears the game is pretty far along in development, lending credence to the reports that Nintendo was initially aiming to release the game this year, but has pushed it to 2021.

Interestingly, the pair of voice actors also note there is a lot of "weird" stuff going on with the game from a story perspective, suggesting Nintendo may be cooking up something a little bit different for the sequel. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was certainly a new direction for the series, but it was hardly one of the series' weirder titles. Of course, this also suggests this won't be an easy, money-grab type of sequel.

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official and everything is always subject to change when it comes to video game development.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this latest leak and it's unlikely it will. Typically, the Japanese company does not comment on reports, rumors, leaks, or anything of the speculative variety.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. At the moment, there's been no official word of a release date or pricing.

H/T, Game Reactor.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.