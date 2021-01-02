The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date Teased by Nintendo Insider

✖

One of the biggest questions regarding video games in 2021 centers around Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and its prospects of releasing within the calendar year. Well, according to one potential Nintendo insider, it sounds like fans should expect to get their hands on the game before the year has ended.

In a new tweet from a Brazilian streamer who has in the past had some scoops related to Nintendo, it was teased that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will indeed release this year. This information was teased in a message that translated to “Happy 2021” alongside images of four Nintendo franchises that the insider seems to believe we’ll see in this year. One of these pictures was from Breath of the Wild 2 which looks to be a clear hint of the game’s potential launch window.

Obviously, this information comes with the major caveat in that we have no idea if it will prove to be true. It’s unclear if the insider has specific knowledge of Nintendo’s release plans for Breath of the Wild 2 or if this is instead just their own estimation of what could release in 2021. So with that in mind, take this whole situation with a pretty major grain of salt.

What we do know for certain about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at the moment is that, well, it’s in development -- that’s about it. Nintendo hasn’t said a peep about the highly-anticipated sequel since first revealing it back at E3 2019. The entirety of 2020 came and went without Nintendo giving us any new details about the game, which is a bit of a bummer. So while it doesn’t seem out of the question that BOTW 2 could release this year, there’s still a lot we have left to learn about it.

Of course, if we do end up hearing more about Breath of the Wild 2 in the coming months we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here at ComicBook.com.

