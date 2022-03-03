Zelda Fans Celebrate Breath of the Wild’s Fifth Anniversary

On March 3rd, 2017, the Nintendo Switch launched alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The highly-anticipated game marked a drastic shift for the Zelda franchise, with an open-world to explore, and a significant amount of freedom granted to the player. The game was a huge critical success, and a commercial one, as well; Breath of the Wild has sold more than 27 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games on Switch. The game has also had a massive impact on the video game industry, inspiring countless other titles.

With the game now a half-decade old, fans have taken to Twitter to share their love for Breath of the Wild. some shared their passion through fan art, while others voiced their hopes for this year’s sequel. At this time, Nintendo has been very quiet about the next Zelda game. We know that it will be a direct sequel, but we don’t even know the name, yet! When the game finally does release later this year, it will certainly have a lot to live up to!

