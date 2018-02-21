Save $15 on ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ for the Nintendo Switch

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you simply must own a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s basically a requirement. If you haven’t fulfilled this requirement yet, now is an excellent time to remedy that. You can grab it for $45 on Amazon and Walmart, which is 25% off the list price. As far as we know, that’s the best price the game has ever sold for.

While you’re at it, you might want to grab the expanded edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild official guide. It’s available now for only $23.99, which is a whipping 40% off. Inside its 512 pages you’ll find details about everything in this massive game, including the two Expansion Pass DLC packs “The Master Trials” and “The Champions’ Ballad”. Once you start getting into the game, you’ll appreciate having all of the answers at your fingertips. Trust us.

In addition to Breath of the Wild, you can score a big discount on the other must-have title for the Nintendo Switch – Super Mario Odyssey. At the moment, you can order it for $48.66 at Walmart with free shipping. You can also find similar deals on ARMS and Fire Emblem Warriors, along with more modest deals on Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

