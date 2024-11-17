The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Its Lowest Price Yet in New Sale

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which Nintendo released onto the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED back in September, is the lowest price it has ever been. Nintendo historically does not discount games its games quickly nor deeply, which makes this deal all the more notable.

The deal specifically comes the way of retailer Woot, which is not charging $60 for the Nintendo Switch exclusive like the Nintendo eShop and everyone else. Rather, it currently has The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for $44.99, thanks to a 25 percent discount. This deal is available until November 18 or until supplies run out.

As per usual with Woot, the deal is for a physical copy of the game, not a digital code, which ships via Amazon. This means it ships for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

“Save the kingdom of Hyrule—this time with Princess Zelda,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “After Princess Zelda was captured by Ganon, the swordsman Link stormed in to rescue her. After a fierce battle, Link appeared to defeat the villain, but was suddenly dragged down into a mysterious rift in the ground and disappeared. These strange rifts began to appear all over Hyrule, swallowing up others, including the King and his advisors. Left alone, it’s now up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in a brand-new adventure in the Legend of Zelda series!”

“The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom doesn’t quite manage to deliver the level of freedom seen in 3D entries like Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s hard to complain about some rigid puzzle elements when the game has opened things up so much,” reads a snippet of our review of the Nintendo Switch exclusive. “Clearly, Nintendo’s developers are looking for ways to blend the new and old, and this is another part of that journey. The Echo system is a pleasure to use, the world is more attractive than the last Zelda game, and there’s a lot of content in this package. The result is a 2D Zelda game perfectly tailored for fans that first discovered the series with Breath of the Wild. That said, whether you’re a longtime Zelda fan, or someone newer to the series, Echoes of Wisdom is a bold step forward for the 2D entries in the franchise. It took decades for Zelda to have a great game to call her own, but the result is worth celebrating.”