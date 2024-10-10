The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on Sale for the First Time

For the first time since its release on Nintendo Switch last month, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has been put on sale. The new Legend of Zelda game just released on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED back on September 26. Further, Nintendo-made games rarely go on sale, let alone quickly go on sale.

To this end, it should come as no surprise this deal does not come directly from Nintendo via the Nintendo eShop, but from a retailer. More specifically, it comes the way of Woot. This means the deal is not for a digital copy, but a physical copy of the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Right now, to buy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, on the Nintendo eShop, and just about every major retailer, Switch users need to fork over $59.99, the same price they had to at launch and probably will have to fork over until at least the holiday season. On Woot though, the game is currently $51.99.

According to Woot, this deal is live until October 18 or until supplies run dry, whichever comes first. How close we are to the latter, we don’t know. It is available right now though, and as always, ships via Amazon, which means Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping.

For those not caught on the latest with Zelda, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the first mainline game in the series where players play as Zelda, the princess, rather than Link. And apparently it is pretty good, as evident by an 86 on Metacritic.

“The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom doesn’t quite manage to deliver the level of freedom seen in 3D entries like Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s hard to complain about some rigid puzzle elements when the game has opened things up so much,” reads a snippet from our own review of the game. “Clearly, Nintendo’s developers are looking for ways to blend the new and old, and this is another part of that journey. The Echo system is a pleasure to use, the world is more attractive than the last Zelda game, and there’s a lot of content in this package. The result is a 2D Zelda game perfectly tailored for fans that first discovered the series with Breath of the Wild. That said, whether you’re a longtime Zelda fan, or someone newer to the series, Echoes of Wisdom is a bold step forward for the 2D entries in the franchise. It took decades for Zelda to have a great game to call her own, but the result is worth celebrating.”