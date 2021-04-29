The Legend of Zelda Rumor Has Nostalgic Nintendo Fans Excited

✖

A new rumor about The Legend of Zelda has nostalgic Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite excited. 2021 is the 35-year anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. To celebrate the 35-year anniversary of Mario, Nintendo re-released Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy on the Switch and Switch Lite. So far to celebrate Link turning 35, Nintendo hasn't done nearly as much. It's announced that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is being re-released on Switch and Switch Lite, but this is all it has announced. However, apparently, there's still plenty more to be announced for the anniversary.

Speaking during a podcast, Nintendo insider and leaker NateDrake revealed that he expects Nintendo to add to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword's re-release on Switch and Switch lite with re-releasing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask on the pair of consoles as well. And apparently, all of this will happen before the end of the year.

Now, it's unclear how much of this is pure speculation versus actual inside information, but it's not the first time we've heard that these other older and nostalgic Zelda games are also Switch-bound. In fact, several credible sources have teased and hinted as much.

That said, if this is the case, why did Nintendo not bundle these games together like it did last year's Mario re-releases, and why has it only announced the re-release of Skyward Sword? The former could still be on the table, but the latter is rather inexplicable, but so is much of Nintendo's marketing.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of this in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source has proven reliable in the past, it's not 100 percent clear how much of this is scoop versus speculation. You'd expect Nintendo to re-release these other Zelda games as well, but the moment you expect Nintendo to do something they usually surprise you and don't do it.