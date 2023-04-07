The Legend of Zelda Movie Addressed by Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto

A possible movie adaptation of The Legend of Zelda has been addressed by Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto. Video game adaptations have been quite bad for a long time, including adaptations of popular Nintendo franchises like the Mario series (prior to the new animated film). Only recently has Hollywood started to figure it out, largely thanks to the fact they don't shy away from the source material as much and try to include the creators in the process as much as possible. It seems like Hollywood is all in on gaming adaptations now and more are on the way, but there are still a bunch of fan-favorite franchises that don't have the greenlight.

One adaptation that fans have wanted for a long time is a movie or series of The Legend of Zelda. There were rumors that one was in development at Netflix years ago, but it was scrapped after it was leaked out. Screen Rant got the chance to speak with Shigeru Miyamoto about The Super Mario Bros. Movie and asked about the possibility of more Nintendo game adaptations, such as a Legend of Zelda movie. While he wouldn't commit to saying it will or won't happen, he did note that Nintendo and The Super Mario Bros. Movie studio Illumination have a "shared vision of creation" which will lead to more opportunities in the future.

"There's nothing I can really comment on at the moment," said Miyamoto. "But we started with the fact that we have a shared vision of creation, so I think there'll be opportunities in the future."

Similarly, Illumination CEO Chris Meladandri spoke about how he has been invited to join Nintendo's board of directors and sees more opportunities to work together in the future. "We are so focused right now on this movie, all the way up to Wednesday, and how the audience engages with the film. Nintendo and Illumination have had a really rewarding collaboration. Mr. Miyamoto and his colleagues have invited me to join the board of directors of Nintendo, and we're working together into the future with me in that capacity. But it's hard for us to talk about anything else at this time."

