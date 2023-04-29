The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Bringing Back Controversial Part of Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is bringing back a controversial part of Breath of the Wild. While the name doesn't suggest as much, Tears of the Kingdom is indeed a follow-up to Breath of the Wild. For all intents and purposes, it's Breath of the Wild 2. Thus, it should come as no surprise much of Breath of the Wild has been carried over to Tears of the Kingdom, even the divisive parts. For example, weapon durability and stanima are back. We already knew this though. What's been newly revealed is that Korok Seeds are also back.

It remains to be seen how they've been implemnted in their entirety, but as you may remember, Korok Seeds were a fairly big talking point amongst fans of the first game, as many were not a fan of them. That said, the big sticking point for many was not that they were in the game, but that was there 900 of them. This was obviously a thorn in the side of completionists. They were also tied to inventory space, which was a bit divisive.

In Tears of the Kingdom, there are some changes to this content. For example, there are more complex tasks involved in collecting them, or at least some of them. Meanwhile, players can also expect more meaningful rewards, another big talking point the first time around. That said, right now, many of the finer details of the return of this divisive side quest remain unclear.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release worldwide on May 12. When it releases next month, it will cost $69.99 and be available exclusively via the Nintendo Switch.

"The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask started as a direct sequel to Ocarina of Time, but it added so many unique ideas that it still felt like its own game with its own personality," reads a snippet from our official preview of the game. "After spending only a couple of hours with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's still too early to say if it will reach that same level, but it already feels like its own game, despite building on and improving all of these elements that made Breath of the Wild so beloved."