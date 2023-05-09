The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Offer Lets You Buy Game for $20

A new GameStop offer lets Zelda fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $20. All you need to do is trade in two games from a select list of games featuring 139 titles and you will earn $50 off your order. In other words, rather than pay $70 for the new and upcoming Switch exclusive, you only have to fork over $20 and two games you aren't using anymore that GameStop would normally give you 25 cents a pack of bubble gum for.

As you would expect, the list of games included includes a wide range of Nintendo Switch games, but it also includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S games as well. In other words, we imagine most gamers will have at least two of the 139 games featured below. Meanwhile, all of the standard GameStop policies apply. For example, if your trade value goes above $50 you will get the extra money as in-store credit. In addition to this, games must be in working condition to receive full value and this offer can't be combined with any other offer.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (SWI)

Amazing Spiderman 2 (PS4, XB1)

Animal Crossing New Horizon (SWI)

Astral Chain (SWI)

Atomic Heart (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Bayonetta 2 (SWI)

Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon (SWI)

Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Bravely Default (3DS)

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII (PS4, PS5, SWI)

Danganronpa Decadence (SWI)

Dark Souls Remastered (SWI)

Dead Space (PS5, XBX)

Deadpool (PS4, XB1)

Death Stranding Director's Cut (PS5)

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba (SWI)

Demon's Souls (PS5)

Detective Pikachu (3DS)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5)

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze (SWI)

DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT (SWI)

Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age (SWI)

Dying Light Platinum (SWI)

Elden Ring (PS4)

Elder Scrolls V Skyrim (SWI)

Evil West (PS5, XBX)

Final Fantasy VII Re Intergrade (PS5)

Fire Emblem Awakening (3DS)

Fire Emblem Engage (SWI)

Fire Emblem Fates Birthright (3DS)

Fire Emblem Fates Conquest (3DS)

Five Nights at Freddys Security (PS4, PS5)

Forza Horizons 5 (XBX)

Forza Motorsport 7 (XB1)

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS5)

God of War Ragnarok (2 Disc) (PS4)

God of War Ragnarok (PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Gran Turismo 7 (2 disc) (PS4)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (SWI)

Guilty Gear Strive (PS4)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, XBX)

Hollow Knight (SWI)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity (SWI)

Hyrule Warriors Definitive (SWI)

Kid Icarus Uprising (3DS)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (SWI)

Kirby Planet Robobot (3DS)

Kirby Star Allies (SWI)

Last of Us Part 1 (PS5)

Last of Us Part II (2 Disc) (PS4)

Last of Us Remastered (PS4)

Legend of Zelda Breath of Wild (SWI)

Legend of Zelda Links Awakening (SWI)

Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask (3DS)

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword (SWI)

Luigi's Mansion 3 (SWI)

Mario and Sonic at the Olympics (SWI)

Mario Golf: Super Rush (SWI)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (SWI)

Mario Party Superstars (SWI)

Mario Strikers Battle League (SWI)

Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope (SWI)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 (SWI)

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy (PS4, SWI)

Metroid Dread (SWI)

Metroid Prime Remastered (SWI)

Metroid Samus Returns (3DS)

Minecraft Legends Deluxe (PS4, PS5, SWI, XBX)

Minecraft Story Mode Complete (SWI)

MLB The Show 22 (SWI)

MLB The Show 23 (PS4, PS5, SWI, XB1, XBX)

Monster Energy Supercross 6 (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Monster Hunter Stories (3DS)

Need For Speed Unbound (PS5)

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (SWI)

Nintendo Switch Sports (SWI)

Octopath Traveler (SWI)

Octopath Traveler 2 (PS4, PS5, SWI)

One Piece Odyssey (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Paper Mario The Origami King (SWI)

Persona 5 Royal (SWI)

PGA Tour (PS5, XBX)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (SWI)

Pokemon Alpha Sapphire (3DS)

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond (SWI)

Pokemon Legends Arceus (SWI)

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! (SWI)

Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee! (SWI)

Pokemon Moon (3DS)

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue (SWI)

Pokemon Omega Ruby (3DS)

Pokemon Scarlet (SWI)

Pokemon Shield (SWI)

Pokemon Shield Plus Expansion Pass (SWI)

Pokemon Shining Pearl (SWI)

Pokemon Sword (SWI)

Pokemon Sword Plus Expansion Pass (SWI)

Pokemon Ultra Moon (3DS)

Pokemon Ultra Sun (3DS)

Pokemon Violet (SWI)

Pokemon X (3DS)

Pokemon Y (3DS)

Pokken Tournament DX (SWI)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5)

Resident Evil 4 (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Resident Evil Village Gold (PS5)

Rocket League (SWI)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice (PS4, XB1)

Sifu (PS5, SWI)

Sniper Elite 5 (PS4)

Sonic Frontiers (PS4, PS5, SWI, XBX)

Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4, PS5)

Splatoon 3 (SWI)

Stray (PS4, PS5)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (SWI)

Super Mario 3D World+Bowser Fury (SWI)

Super Mario Maker 2 (SWI)

Super Mario Odyssey (SWI)

Super Mario Party (SWI)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate (SWI)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (SWI)

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4, SWI)

TMNT Cowabunga Collection (PS5)

Transformers Rise of Dark Spark (PS4)

Uncharted Legacy Collection (PS5)

Wild Hearts (PS5)

Witcher 3 (PS5)

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PS5)

WWE 2K23 (PS4, PS5, XB1)

Xenoblade Chronicles (SWI)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna ~ The Golden Country (SWI)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (SWI)

Yoshi's Crafted World (SWI)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release worldwide on May 12 via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Meanwhile, this specifc offer is set to be available until May 20.