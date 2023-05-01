Warning: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has Leaked Early

Here's an official public service announcement to all Zelda fans, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has leaked early. There is currently more than one person in the world who has gotten their hands on the game ahead of schedule, presumably because of retailers breaking the game's street date. As a result, spoilers are surfacing all over the Internet. If you're interested in checking out these links, you can find a mega thread of them on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors Reddit page. That said, the purpose of this article is not to promote the leaks, but to warn Zelda fans of spoilers.

If you're worried about spoilers, you're going to want to be careful while browsing Reddit and potentially mute specific words on Twitter. And of course, be careful on YouTube as well, as YouTubers may decide to cover the leaks before release. Thankfully, Zelda isn't very narrative-driven, so there aren't massive spoilers afoot, but there are surprises Nintendo hasn't revealed and other notable details now floating around that are best avoided if you're looking forward to the game.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on the leaks. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, it very rarely comments on leaks, so we don't expect this to change.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release worldwide on May 12, 2023. When it relases it will cost $69.99 and be available via the Nintendo Switch exclusively. While it may not be out for another eleven days, you may be able to get it early as it has seemingly already been delivered to retailers.

"An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination," reads an official blurb about the game. "In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"