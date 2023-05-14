The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Player Builds Working Mech

Someone managed to build a working mech in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo is known for making some of the best games out there thanks to how creative their teams are. There aren't many games out there that let Mario possess a dinosaur or a human being by throwing his hat on them. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is arguably one of the best games Nintendo has ever made because it lets players think of creative ways to solve problems and doesn't hold your hand. If you can think it, there's a very good chance you can do it, which isn't the case with a lot of games. Nintendo seemed to be inspired by the lengths players went in that game and used that as the foundation for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This new entry allows players to do a lot more because Link is granted new powers that allow him to manipulate objects in various ways. One such way is Link can take a bunch of different objects and merge them together. This can be used to make things like cars, gliders, and much more, but one person figured out how to make a fully working mech with canons. It's perhaps one of the most creative things anyone has done in the game yet, especially since it seems so elaborate. You can check out the video of the mech in action down below courtesy of Reddit user CheahNz.

It's likely we're going to see a lot more absurdity in the coming weeks. Someone already finished The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in just 94 minutes, so players are quickly pushing the envelope on what's possible in the game. The sky seems to be the limit, almost literally, in this game, so we'll see what happens next. Either way, there's no shortage of hilarious and amazing clips floating around social media right now.

