The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Players Discover Feature After 100s of Hours

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the new Zelda game on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED that serves as a sequel to Breath of the Wild -- is a huge game, brimming with content. Even if you decide to mainline the game, it's going to take you 50 hours. If you want to do the main content and the notable side content, you're going to be set back roughly 100 hours. And if you're going for a completionist playthrough, prepare to set aside at least 200 hours. Suffice to say, it's easy to miss a boatload of content, and even after hundreds of hours of play, players are discovering new things.

To this end, one player took to the game's Reddit page to relay word that if you fuse a canon to any weapon and press "R," instead of it throwing it you will aim the cannon. Now, you may very well have known about this. This is not the first time this has been discovered. However, the comments on the post are filled with people unaware this existed, even after hundreds of hours of play. And it's safe to assume those that populate the game's Reddit page are some of the game's more hardcore fans, so if many of them had no clue about this, how many more casual fans don't know about this?

"How do I just learn new stuff all the time from this sub? 300 hours and I'm just finding this out because apparently I don't pay attention," reads one of these comments.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a remarkable and breathtaking experience that builds upon one of the best games ever made," reads the opening of our review of the game. "With a deeper story and a more fully formed world, Tears of the Kingdom addresses some of the criticisms of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while showcasing even more of this fantastic and unique version of Hyrule. Players will lose themselves in the sheer magnitude of Tears of the Kingdom and its surprising additions, while being encouraged to innovate using the new mechanics to find unique solutions to the many problems presented in the game."