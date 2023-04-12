The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Announced by Nintendo

Nintendo has today announced that the final trailer for the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be dropping within the next day. As the launch of Tears of the Kingdom has continued to draw closer, Nintendo has started showing off much more of what will be featured in Link's latest adventure. Now, we're officially set to get one more look at the Switch title in a big way before it finally releases to the masses.

Revealed by Nintendo on social media today, the last trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was announced to be going live tomorrow, April 13th, at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT. This new video for the game will be appearing on Nintendo's official YouTube channel and will last roughly three minutes in total. Outside of these broad details, Nintendo hasn't said much else about what will be shown in the trailer, but it's assumed that new story and gameplay footage will be highlighted in a prominent manner.

"The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination," says Nintendo's own description of Tears of the Kingdom. "In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"

If you weren't already counting down the days until release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is poised to finally arrive next month on May 12th. When it does hit store shelves, it will be available to play across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles.

Will you be watching this final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom for yourself in the coming day? Or are you on a media blackout for the game since it's so close to releasing? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.