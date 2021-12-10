The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Trailer Revealed

Today, during The Game Awards, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum surfaced with a brand new look at the game. Unfortunately, a release date did not accompany the news, which means we still don’t know when it is releasing beyond sometime during fall 2022. What we do know is it will be available on just about every modern platform you may play games on.

As you may know, we knew The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was going to be at the show ahead of time, which took the sting out of the surprise. Meanwhile, for those that don’t know, we’ve known about the — which is being developed by Daedalic Entertainment and published by Nacon — since early 2019. In other words, today’s new showcase has been a long time coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the new footage of the game:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available via the PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 when it releases. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Athletic and agile, sneaky and cunning. Driven by the desire to once again hold in his hands what he lost, Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord of the Rings,” reads an official blurb about the game. He has seen things that others can not imagine, he has survived things that others would not dare mention. Torn by his split personality, he can be vicious and villainous as Gollum, but social and cautious as Smeagol. While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum’s quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood. Use stealth, agility, and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap, and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself-or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways. The decisions you make and the way you play have a direct influence on Gollum’s personality: Always struggling between the two sides embodied by Gollum and Sméagol, it is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Smeagol. One mind, two egos-you decide!”