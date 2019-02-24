‘The Outer Worlds’ Release Date Potentially Leaked

Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds is known to be releasing some time in 2019, but a much more exact release date may have been leaked via the game’s Steam page.

DSO Gaming noticed that the SteamDB information for The Outer Worlds briefly had a release date listed for the game before it was removed within a few days. On February 22nd, several tags were added to the game’s page including some information about supported languages, but the much more interesting detail was the line which said “Added Steam Release Date – August 6, 2019 – 18:00:00 UTC.” Just a few hours later after that supposed release date was added to the Steam page, the SteamDB page shows the date was removed.

While many dates which appear on listings provided by Steam or other retailers are simply placeholder dates, Augusts 6th actually seems like a possibility for The Outer Worlds. That date falls on a Tuesday, a day of the week when games, DLC, and significant updates are often released, so it’s a much more likely release date than something like December 31, 2019. After being announced at The Game Awards in December 2018, an August release would make the game available exactly eight months after its reveal. Obsidian hasn’t commented on anything pertaining to the supposed release date leak though, so for now, it’s just a theory that the game will be out then, albeit one supported by some SteamDB evidence that’s more substantial than the typical rumor.

Created by the minds behind Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds already has a strong following that sprung up quickly after its announcement. There’s already been talk of how (and if) players will be able to mod the new game, and Obsidian said it’s planning on supporting those creative endeavors by allowing players to create mods. As Fallout players and Obsidian fans might’ve come to expect, there will also be companions players can utilize, but those NPCs won’t be mindless followers and can leave players’ sides based on their actions. But despite being an RPG set in space with different fantastical settings and creatures to encounter, players can’t be anything other than human, though that restriction doesn’t necessarily apply to companions.

The Outer Worlds currently has no release date beyond some time in 2019 but is now rumored to release on August 6th.