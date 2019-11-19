The Outer Worlds Update Fixes Text Size Problems

Obsidian Entertainment’s promised update for The Outer Worlds arrived this week to give players an option to increase the size of the text. Players now have an option to increase the size of various fonts in the game including those that show up during subtitled conversations. Other changes and features were also included in the patch notes, but the text size at which subtitles and other information was displayed previously has been one of the frustrations with the game discussed most often since its launch.

Plans for the update that’s now available across all platforms were first revealed over a week ago when Obsidian said it had a fix coming for the text size. That update was delayed to keep the improvement out of players’ hands for a while longer, but Obsidian announced this week that the update is now available.

You can find all of the changes included in the patch notes below with the text size toggle option found near the top as one of the most commonly requested features from the community.

Good news everyone! Patch 1.1 is now live on all platforms! Head to our forums for a full list of changes.https://t.co/N1SjVD8dAP pic.twitter.com/nPwMVGKyOI — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) November 19, 2019

PATCH 1.1.1.0

Top Community Requests:

The game crashing at a specific point when the player has reached Tartarus has been resolved

Toggle to increase the font size (found in the UI tab under Settings). Increases font for conversation text, cinematic subtitles, bark subtitles, and terminal text.

Audio:

Players will no longer experience muffled sounds when playing on the PlayStation 4

Design:

The Prismatic Hammer has been rebalanced and no longer incorrectly uses the level multiplier as an exponent instead of a multiplier and will no longer do 10s of thousands of points of damage at a higher level. Now deals the damage it should have been dealing all along

Quests:

Existing Botched companion quests will have their status reset to Active allowing the player to add them to a party when leaving the ship in order to un-botch the quests, unless the death occurred prior to unlocking the companion quest

Fix for “Radio Free Monarch” where issues would happen when talking to Nayoka while having SAM in your party

General:

Foliage on the Xbox One now has parity with the foliage on PlayStation 4

The achievement/trophy for “It’s Not the Best Choice” will pop correctly

The text size was a problem cited in our review of The Outer Worlds, but it wasn’t enough of a problem to keep the game from getting a perfect score. You can read our full review of the game here.