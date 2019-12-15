The Rock Responds to Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Asking If He’s President Yet

A new promo trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film from Paramount Picture that was released this weekend includes a brief, silly reference to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. While this might just be an entirely throwaway gag, something to illustrate how out of it Sonic is when he makes it, it’s definitely in there — and that fact alone appears to have made Johnson’s day, at least.

“So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college,” Johnson shared in response to the new promo trailer. “Many moons later this… life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surrel at times.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, a new scene is shown in the new promo trailer that appears to be in the immediate aftermath of the giant power surge that puts Sonic on the radar of people in power. “Where am I?” Sonic asks. “What year is it? Is The Rock president?” He then zooms away. The video goes on to show previously seen tidbits of Dr. Robotnik’s robots fighting the eponymous hedgehog. You can check it out below:

So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college. Many moons later this…

life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surreal at times. 🤯 https://t.co/2aim2sv88O — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 15, 2019

What do you think — is The Rock shoutout the only one, or could there be a sneaky cameo? Are you excited to check out the movie when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. As noted above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.