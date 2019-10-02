The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gets Its First Trailer

The Walking Dead is getting another video game adaptation called The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. This newest game to join the franchise is a virtual reality experience where players have to fight against other people just as much as they have to contend with the zombies that have emerged over the course the years since the outbreak. The first trailer for the game was released on Wednesday ahead of the new VR game’s release that’s coming in January.

Skybound Interactive’s cinematic trailer sets the stage for the events of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. As chaos ensues in New Orleans amid the zombie outbreak, a mother and daughter’s preparations are cut short when they have to flee their home. Fast-forward into the future and the girl is still alive, now changed by the new environment she’s been living in.

That’s where players will find themselves, according to the site that’s been set up for the VR game. The events in Saints & Sinners take place years after the outbreak occurred as people start to put together some semblance of communities. The inhabitants of the city don’t know much about what’s happening on the outside, but they’ve got problems of their own to deal with in New Orleans.

“It has been years since the outbreak,” the site says about the game. “The once great city of New Orleans is now submerged in flood water, surrounded by unending herds of walkers and torn apart by warfare between the remaining survivors. Explore this expansive world as you fight your way through humans and walkers, scavenge weapons and supplies, make brutal moral choices, and uncover a mystery that will determine the future for everyone left alive in NOLA.”

Players’ decisions are said to way heavily on the game’s events where they can literally choose to be a saint or a sinner depending on the situation you find yourself in. The world’s filled with other characters – alive and undead – and you can interact with them through the VR mechanics by handing people resources, shooting zombies, or picking up surrounding objects to defend yourself.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is currently planned for a release on the PC platform via the Oculus Rift, but more news on other compatible headsets is said to be coming soon. It’s scheduled to release on January 23, 2020