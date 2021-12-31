The Witcher Fans Surprised With Free Holiday Gift

The Witcher fans have been surprised with a free gift, courtesy of CD Projekt Red and its digital storefront, GOG. Unfortunately, this free gift does not include a single free game from the series. If you want to play The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you’ll need to pay for the trio of incredible games. That said, if you own any of these or are just a fan of the series via the books or the Netflix show, you’ll be happy to know you can download The Witcher Goodies Collection for free, courtesy of GOG.

As the name suggests, The Witcher Goodies Collection is a collection of digital goodies from The Witcher 3, The Witcher 2, Thronebreaker (a spin-off game), and GWENT (another spin-off game). Added to this is The Witcher Old World Art and a little somethin’ somethin’ for manga fans.

Below, you can check out the complete list of what’s included:

Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (720p)

Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (DVD)

Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (1080p)

Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (4K)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Goodie Pack

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – Goodie Pack

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Polish)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (French)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Spanish)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Italian)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (Russian)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition – Bonus Pack (German)

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1) The Witcher: Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2

The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (1)

The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Goodie Pack (2)

The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition – Wallpapers

Gwent Cards Backs (Winter Sale 2021)

Gwent Cards Arts (Winter Sale 2021) Emoji Art (Winter Sale 2021)

The Witcher Old World Art (Winter Sale 2021)

Manga Art (Winter Sale 2021)

As you would expect, this isn’t a permanent offer. More specifically, it’s only available to claim until January 5th, at 2 PM UTC. After this, the offer will end.