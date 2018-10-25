‘The Witcher 3’ Devs Share Adorable Pig Plushie Moment Between Shani and Geralt

We’re getting closer to the end of CD Projekt RED’s celebration of 11 incredible years of their breathtaking RPG series The Witcher inspired by the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. With incredible concept art, hidden Easter eggs, and scrapped ideas, it’s been a wonderful week for fans of the iconic fantasy experience. Now the devs are revealing a sweet moment between Geralt and Shani that involves … pigs.

Captioned “If you complete pig-chasing contest during Dead Man’s Party quest in Hearts of Stone, your reward is a pig plushie for Shani. She clearly loves it and we can later see it laying in her bed… It’s also among the first things she packs when moving,” the Day 10 revelation just shows how freaking adorable Shani is.

Shani is the fierce red-head Medic that studied at Oxenfurt Academy who later became the Dead of the Department of Medicine. The Witcher’s protagonist Geralt first meets the medic outside of Vizima where she was trying to enter the city to help victims of the Catriona. We even learned during the past week that she was initially supposed to have an even bigger role in the franchise, as well as some incredible concept art seen here.

You can definitely tell that there is a huge fan-base for the redhead

This marks the 10th day of celebrating the iconic franchise with the first revealing stunning Triss Merigold concept art. With only one more day to go, we’re excited to see what other revelations the folks over at CD Projekt RED have in store!