‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ Geralt Nendoroid Figure is Now Available in the U.S.

If you saw Good Smile’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt Nendoroid figure when it was announced last week and thought “I must have this!”, we don’t blame you. The figure is one of the best in the entire Nendoroid lineup, but the fact that you can recreate the bathtub scene with the figure really puts this one over the top.

That having been said, we have some good news for collectors in the states – the figure can now be pre-ordered via Entertainment Earth for $52.99. There will be a shipping charge on that, but it will save you some money and shipping time overall when compared to getting one from Good Smile in Japan. The figure is expected to arrive on your doorstop in September. Below you’ll find an official description that outlines all of the awesome features and accessories for the Geralt Nendoroid figure, along with a video of the little guy hanging out with Ben Maul, aka the greatest Geralt of Rivia cosplayer on the planet. If it has his seal of approval, that’s good enough for me.

“From the globally acclaimed open world RPG “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” comes a Nendoroid of the White Wolf, Geralt of Rivia! The Nendoroid is fully articulated allowing you to easily pose him in combat scenes, and he comes with both his steel and silver swords which can both be equipped to suit the situation! A hand of Gwent cards is also included to display him enjoying a round of the mini-game from the series!“

“Along with his standard serious face plate, he also comes with an interchangeable face plate that captures the veins along his face when he overdoses on decoctions and potions! In addition, the iconic bathing scene at the start of the game can also be recreated with the included bath parts! Recreate all sorts of scenes from the world of the Witcher in adorable Nendoroid size!“

